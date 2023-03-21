Fears of petrol shortages resurface as French refineries strike against pension reform by pappa2200 21 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 In the southeast of France, queues at filling stations have been getting longer since Saturday, as energy workers continue to fiercely oppose the French government’s pension reform. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Fears of petrol shortages resurface as French refineries strike against pension reform” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Fears of petrol shortages resurface as French refineries strike against pension reform”