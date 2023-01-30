federal-judge-puts-new-california-law-policing-doctors’-covid-speech-on-hold

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A federal judge has put a hold on a new California law aimed at combating disinformation spread by doctors about COVID-19 and the masks and vaccines public health authorities urge to protect against it, which critics called a suppression of free speech and professional judgment.

The law was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, and overwhelmingly supported by elected Democrats throughout the state.

Obviously, many doctors have issues with the legislation, as the government has no authority to mandate medical practices.

Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to explain why it is so important for doctors have differing views.

Vittorio Rienzo