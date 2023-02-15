federal-judge-rejects-donald-trump’s-‘quid-pro-quo’-offer-to-give-e.-jean-carroll-dna-for-other-evidence

A federal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s “quid pro quo” offer to swap his DNA sample for missing pages of E. Jean Carroll’s genetic report.

“Until February 10, 2023, about ten weeks before this case is set to be tried, Mr. Trump has refused to provide his DNA,” Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in a 21-page memorandum opinion. “Moreover, he has employed litigation tactics the effect and probable purpose of which have been to delay Ms. Carroll’s actions against him an object that is significant in view of the fact that Ms. Carroll now is 79 years old.”

In 2019, Carroll went public with allegations that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. Trump denied it to reporters by claiming: “She’s not my type,” sparking Carroll’s original lawsuit for defamation.

Early on in the litigation, Carroll demanded Trump’s DNA sample, and the then-president steadfastly denied the requests — until his sudden about-face less than a week ago.

Kaplan notes that there were conditions attached to Trump’s offer to supply his DNA.

“He has offered to provide a DNA sample but only on the condition that I require Ms. Carroll first to turn over to him a previously undisclosed appendix to the DNA report – the report that Ms. Carroll obtained and provided to Mr. Trump years ago,” Kaplan wrote.

“There is no justification for any such deal,” the ruling continues. “Either Ms. Carroll is obliged to supply the omitted appendix or she is not. Either Mr. Trump is obliged to provide a DNA sample or he is not. Neither is a quid pro quo for the other. And the short answer to Mr. Trump’s request is clear.”

That answer, supplied by Kaplan, was no.

“Mr. Trump is not entitled to the undisclosed appendix,” the ruling states. “The time for pretrial discovery in both cases is over, and Mr. Trump never previously asked for it.

Carroll filed a separate lawsuit late last year accusing Trump of sexual assault directly after New York temporarily suspended the statute of limitations over such claims with the passage of the Adult Survivors Act.

This is a developing story. Check for updates soon.

