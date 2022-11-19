feel-the-rush-this-race-weekend-with-these-adrenaline-pumping-rides-at-yas-waterworld

With the capital’s most anticipated weekend in full gear, guests can add even more fuel to the excitement with adrenaline pumping fun at the only Emirati-themed waterpark: Yas Waterworld! With 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions all you need to do is put your favorite swimsuit on and be ready to experience unlimited aquatic fun this race weekend.

Here are our top picks! Buckle up; this is not for the faint hearted!

Dawwama

This tornado waterslide is about to set your day to an exciting start! With an unmatched experience found only at Yas Waterworld, the high intensity raft ride starts from the height of a mountaintop then slides into a 20-meter-high tornado funnel – guests will be in for a literally breathtaking treat!

Slither’s Slides

Set for a serpentine spin? Guests will get to slide their way into 6 slides and tunnels filled with special effects. Try NOT to close your eyes as you will miss the mesmerizing lights lighting up the slides before you swiftly exist into the landing pool.

Liwa Loop

Gravity is your friend. Cross your arms and get ready to experience a truly unmatched ride with the first high intensity looping waterslide in the region!

Falcons Falaj

Ready for some group laughs and lots of fun? gather up your friends and family and head to the longest mammoth six-seater water coaster for the ultimate adrenaline rush!

Jebel Drop

Mountaintop height and a 10 stories slide is a combination you can’t miss! Head to Jebel Drop and experience the region’s tallest speed slide for some thrill induced fun.

That’s only the beginning! Yas Waterworld delivers a bounty of rip-roaring rides, slides, and attractions – six of which can’t be found anywhere else in the world. Holding a variety of F&B outlets such as Dana’s Diner and Salma’s Snack Shack and multiple souvenir shops to pick up a memento to commemorate your day – Yas Waterworld is a must visit this weekend!

