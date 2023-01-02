Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi Entertain Guests With Festive Celebrations Until January 8

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi continue to entertain holiday-seekers from near and far with dazzling holiday spectacles featuring family-friendly activities, fan-favorite characters and world-class festivities, which will continue to delight guests until January 8.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Decked out in festive galore, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is spreading holiday cheer with its signature festive tree, sparkling snow globes, fairy lights and festive wreaths at every corner. Additionally, families and friends are welcomed with The Story of Winterfest upon their arrival to the theme park for a picture-perfect moment. Al La Piazza stage, guests can look out for skilled sculptors in action as they carve unique ice masterpieces inspired by the festive season.

Live performances including the Italian band on Italian street and the Poi performers are lighting the season with unrivalled festive shows. Reciting the story of an Italian festive tale, a spectacular ice-skating show is taking place at the Red Theatre with skaters, acrobats, aerialists that are set to enthral, thrill and amaze guests with a unique display of art. What’s more, Enzo’s house on Italian street is home to state-of-the-art lighting shows, projections, streamers and snow.

Families and friends alike can head to Festive Trees and Tees to compete at a mini golf game. Little ones are spoilt with choice with activities at the Green Zone where they can enjoy an array of arts and crafts at Holly Jolly Crafts or at Espresso Rosso where they can experience interactive activities at the Gingerbread Factory.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi also offers multiple meet and greet opportunities for guests with fan-favorite characters including the Snow Globe Lady and Gingerbread Lady. Additionally, for the first time this year, the theme park welcomed a new character, dubbed Befana, known for her generous acts in the Italian folklore as an old woman who used to deliver gifts for children in Italy on the feast of the Epiphany.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi:

The holidays at the world’s largest indoor theme park never cease to amaze with this year’s brand-new show, The Nut quacker, the largest theatrical production ever brought to the theme park, presenting a breathtaking on-stage performance with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Tweety, Sylvester, Taz and Tom and Jerry and a cast of 50 singers, artists and acrobats.

Over at the whimsical land of Cartoon Junction, guests can snap pictures with Scooby-Doo & The Mystery INC. Gangall dressed in festive winter attire and join the dancefloor with Daffy Duck in the acclaimed dance party of the season, Daffy Holiday Dance Party. A few steps away at the prehistoric land of Bedrock, guests can meet withThe Flintstones to celebrate the winter season in true Stone Age fashion.

Looking for your favorite DC Super-Villains? Head to Gotham City to snap fabulous photos withThe Joker and Harley Quinnin their new festive outfits as they fill the streets of this urban landscape with chaos and mayhem. Guests are advised to watch out as they stroll through the dark alleys of Gotham City, where the Park’s new DC Super-Villains, Poison Ivy and Two-Faceare lurking behind corners ready to drive fear in the hearts of park-goers.

At Metropolis, guests can visit the Big Belly Burger for an upbeat experience in an all-new festive edition of the diner pop show “Big Belly Bop”. To complete their festive visit, guests can choose to indulge in mouthwatering holiday delights from the Park’s F&B outlets and end their day with a visit to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s retail stores to purchase from a wide selection of holiday themed souvenirs.

For more information, please visit: www.wbworldabudhabi.com.

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest indoor theme park. They are just minutes away from Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

