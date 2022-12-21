ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-to-launch-mission-ferrari-on-january-12th,-2023

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is gearing up to bring out the world’s most immersive mega-coaster, Mission Ferrari, on January 12, 2023. This new addition will expand the World’s Leading Theme Park’s exciting offerings to an even wider range of Ferrari-inspired rides and attractions, for both adults and younger guests. Lucky Annual Pass Holders will be able to enjoy exclusive access from January 5th, 2023, prior to the highly anticipated launch of Mission Ferrari, which reaffirms Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s continuous enhancements for the guest experience with every new addition.

A spectacular adventure awaits guests on board Mission Ferrari, an all-new exhilarating, high intensity and multisensory 5D rollercoaster experience that includes the world’s first sideways coaster drop. The themed next generation mega-coaster combines cutting-edge technology with stunning scenic show sets, an exhilarating inverted loop, and state-of-the-art special effects.

Deana Taylor, General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi commented:“We are very excited to unveil Mission Ferrari to the world.Fans are in for a truly memorable experience with a combination of immersive ride media and an exhilarating rollercoaster trackthat is unlike anything else in the region.12 years strong, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is still dedicated to elevating the guest experience by introducing new rides and attractions. We can’t wait for our guests to try it and create unforgettable memories at our Ferrari-inspired Park.”

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions. It is just minutes away from, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The world’s largest indoor theme park and CLYMB Abu Dhabi the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

To learn more about the upcoming launch, please visit www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

