ferrari-world-abu-dhabi’s-“scuderia-ferrari-champions”-exhibition-showcases-notable-moments-in-ferrari’s-f1-history

In collaboration with Museum Ferrari in Maranello, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi welcomes F1 fans to a unique Ferrari-inspired experience as they travel through the history and legacy of Ferrari’s most notable F1 milestones. Guests are welcome to join an immersive journey and witness a series ofF1Championship-winning cars on display in the “Scuderia Ferrari Champions” exhibition at Galleria Ferrari.

The exhibition takes guests back to 1999,a unique year which marked the return and victory of a F1 Championship for Ferrari,where the Ferrari F399 reigned supreme. The exhibition also showcases the achievements of the 21st century and the year 2000,which was a record-breaking year for Ferrari, a unique moment in history when Michael Schumacher brought back to Maranello the most important title in motorsport after 21 years;praised and crowned as World Champion.Guests can also dive into the year 2001 where Ferrari dominated the entire F1 season, winning 9 races in total, with the Ferrari F2001.

Fans can also have the chance to catch the Ferrari F2002 and Ferrari F2003GA, two title-winning cars that swept seventeen Championship races with Michael Schumacher and six others with Rubens Barrichello, as Scuderia managed to secure once again both titles for the fourth consecutive year.

