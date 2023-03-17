Fertilizer: Why It’s More Important Than You think

The global population is expected to reach nearly 10 billion people by 2050. So, in order to feed our growing world sustainably, increased crop production is essential.

Over recent decades, farmers have been able to more than double their production of crops thanks to fertilizers and the vital nutrients they contain.

When crops are harvested, the essential nutrients are taken away with them to the dining table, resulting in the depletion of these nutrients in the soil. To replenish these nutrients, fertilizers are needed, and the cycle continues.

The above infographic by Brazil Potash shows the role that each macronutrient plays in growing healthy, high-yielding crops.

Food for Growth

Nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) are three primary macronutrients that are the building blocks of the global fertilizer industry. Each plays a key role in plant nutrition and promoting crop growth with higher yields.

Let’s take a look at how each macronutrient affects plant growth.

Nutrient Why it’s needed? What does it do? What happens without it? Nitrogen (N) Needed for the

formation of all plant

and animal proteins. Nitrogen ensures that

energy is available

when and where it is

needed to maximize

yield and regulate

water and nutrient uptake. Nitrogen deficiency in

crops causes stunted

and spindly plants, low

protein content in seed

and vegetative parts,

and fewer leaves. Phosphorus (P) Vital for plant

photosynthesis. Phosphorus allows

plants to convert the

sun’s energy into food,

fiber, and oil. It

improves how

efficiently the plant

absorbs water and

macronutrients such as nitrogen. Phosphorus deficiency

causes stunted growth,

reduced crop yields,

low quality harvests,

and moisture stress. Potassium (K) Essential for robust

high quality crops. Potassium helps

regulate water pressure

in plant cells and

maximizes crop yields

by strengthening plant

stems to make them

more resilient to

drought, flooding, and

temperature swings. Potassium deficiency

causes a slower growth

rate of plants, delayed

pollination and maturity,

underdeveloped leaves,

reduced crop yields,

weakened stalks, and moisture stress.

If crops lack NPK macronutrients, they become vulnerable to various stresses caused by weather conditions, pests, and diseases. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain a balance of all three macronutrients for the production of healthy, high-yielding crops.

The Importance of Fertilizers

Humans identified the importance of using fertilizers, such as manure, to nourish crops dating back to nearly 6,000 to 2,400 BC.

As agriculture became more intensive and large-scale, farmers began to experiment with different types of fertilizers. Today advanced chemical fertilizers are used across the globe to enhance global crop production.

There are a myriad of factors that affect soil type, and so the farmable land must have a healthy balance of all three macronutrients to support high-yielding, healthy crops. Consequently, arable land around the world varies in the amount and type of fertilizer it needs.

Fertilizers play an integral role in strengthening food security, and a supply of locally available fertilizer is needed in supporting global food systems in an ever-growing world.

Brazil is one of the largest exporters of agricultural goods in the world. However, the country is vulnerable as it relies on importing more than 95% of its potash to support crop growth.

Brazil Potash is developing a new potash project in Brazil to ensure a stable domestic source of this nutrient-rich fertilizer critical for global food security.

Click here to learn more about fertilizer and food production in Brazil.