festival-in-the-park:-a-two-day-celebration-of-art,-music-and-culture-at-umm-al-emarat-park

Get ready to celebrate culture and arts at the upcoming Festival in the Park! On 12-13 March, 2023, Umm Al Emarat Park will come alive with a vibrant two-day outdoor cultural experience in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF), bringing a dose of culture and joy to the community with a variety of family-friendly activities and performances in addition to inclusive activities for People of Determination.

With an impressive line-up of activities, Festival in the Park has something for everyone, from the young to the young at heart. Visitors can join in on the fun with the Drumming Circle, where they can learn to play the drums through imitation with Dubai Drums, or get creative with the Graffiti Art Workshop where they will be introduced to different styles of graffiti such as tags, throws and piece. Visitors can also enjoy the Sustainable Palm Eye Art Workshop with Azza Al Qubaisi who seeks to engage the public with her art.

For those who love to dance, the street dance workshop by Dance It Forward is not to be missed, covering various street dance styles and choreographies; the best part? No previous dance experience is required. There’s also an inclusive dance micro-workshop that will be offering a safe and creative space for People of Determination to explore mindful movement and physical and emotional expression.

Visitors can also expect to be entertained by performances, including an exceptional stand-up comedy act that is sure to leave audiences in tears of laughter. For those interested in music, don’t miss out on incredible Emirati talents that will be performing on stage including composer and pianist Hamad Al Taee and classical singer Ahmed Al Hosani.

“We are thrilled to once again host Festival in the Park, which reflects our long-term partnership with ADMAF and our commitment to offering a platform for creative expression in a family-friendly environment,” said Rasha Kablawi, Head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Corporate Affairs and Communication Department. “The inclusive activities for People of Determination also demonstrate our dedication to accessibility, ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy the festival.”

Kablawi added: “Umm Al Emarat Park continuously seeks to provide unique experiences that blend education through recreation, arts and culture, and community engagement. This commitment is reflected in all of our initiatives, such as our very own alfresco Park Market, which hosts a variety of family-friendly activities that promote cultural engagement and the arts to visitors of all ages.”

Bring your family and friends and join an unforgettable cultural celebration in the capital’s favorite green destination, Umm Al Emarat Park. To purchase your tickets, kindly visit www.ummalemaratpark.ae/.

