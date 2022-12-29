Festive Activities Extended & New Year’s Eve Experiences On Al Maryah Island

Due to popular demand, Al Maryah Island’s outdoor Winter Village and The Ripe Market will continue to welcome guests daily right through to the start of the new year. Located on the island’s south plaza opposite the main entrance to The Galleria, guests can enjoy family activities, delicious bites, festive movies and stage shows.

For the big day, guests are spoilt for choice with award-winning waterfront dining and views of the New Year’s Eve fireworks. It’s the perfect place to spend a memorable time with family and celebrate the start of 2023.

The Ripe Market

• The Ripe Market runs daily from 3pm to 10pm, and on 31 December it will stay open up until 1am, so you can enjoy the spectacular fireworks show over the island at midnight and welcome 2023 with a bang.

• Celebrating local entrepreneurs and businesses, guests will find a selection of great stores with everything form vinyl records, fragrances and jewellery, to delicious desserts and craft coffee.

The Winter Village

• The Winter Village also continues daily from 4pm to 10pm, where little ones can have a wonderful time skating, playing in the snow park, sledding and even becoming the centre piece in a giant snow globe. All activities will also stay open past midnight on 31 December, until 1am.

• Indulge in cuisine from around the world, and enjoy festive movies shown during weekdays and live stage shows at the weekends.

NYE Dining& Fireworks at The Galleria

• Guests can also reserve the best view in town for New Year’s Eve celebrations as the fireworks take flight. Award-winning fine-dining venues at The Galleria, offer spectacular views along the island’s waterfront promenade.

• From Zuma, Coya and LPM Restaurant, to Michel in starred 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et, Almayass, Asador de Aranda and more, there’s a flavour to suit everyone.

5-Star NYE Experiences at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

• Rosewood Abu Dhabi has unveiled a collection of experiences that are specifically curated to make New Year festivities extra memorable for every family or group of friends.

• Sip bespoke botanical infusions at Hidden Bar, enjoy the masquerade party at Glo, unwind with free-flowing bubbles at Aqua, or dine at the award-winning Dai Pai Dong’s New Year’s Eve gala.

5-Star NYE Experiences at Four Seasons Al Maryah Island

• The Four Seasons at Al Maryah Island also offers a selection of extraordinary dining and views of the midnight showcase.

• Make this New Year’s Eve spectacular with distinctive dining experiences at AlMeylas, Butcher & Still, Crust, Cafe Milano and Eclipse Lounge.

All this adds to a world of shopping, dining and entertainment at The Galleria. With so much to see and do, it’s the best way to say goodbye to ’22 and hello to a brand new year.

