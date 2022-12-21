festive-celebrations-continue-at-yas-marina-and-yas-bay-waterfront

Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront continue to bring festive cheer by the waterfront with ‘Magic of Winter’ – a collective journey to bring a piece of the North Pole to the neighbouring destinations on Yas Island. A simple hop, skip and reindeer jump away from each other, here’s what guests can experience at both locations until December 31st.

Looking for Santa and his elves? Find them in his grotto at Yas Marina by the base of Building 1, daily from 4:00pm-8:00pm until Christmas Day. Whip out those camera phones for festive photo ops across the destination, like the toy window display located adjacent to Stars ‘n’Bars, and capture the picture-perfect moment under the snow globe, with the sparkling blue waters of the superyacht marina glistening in the background. Tag @yasmarinaabudhabi for the chance to be featured online.

The festive parade at Yas Marina takes place every weekend from Friday – Sunday. Keep an eye out for stilt walkers, unicyclists, the gingerbread man, acrobatic performers, and jugglers from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. The parade makes its way to Yas Bay Waterfront as well from 4:00pm-9:00pm, for a double dose of cheer.

Follow the snowflake lane to make sure you don’t miss Santa’s Post Office where his merry elves will help you write your wintery wishes to the jolly old man. Keep an eye out for your chance to win an early festive present, and visit the post office, located adjacent to Central and Drop Coffee, which will remain open from 4:00pm – 10:00pm until Christmas Day. Looking for some last-minute shopping? Stop by the newly opened Artmarket and fill your stockings at the specially curated Market Place, selling toys, festive décor and electric skateboards, daily from 6:00pm until midnight.

Make your followers green with envy with photo opportunities by the pier, including a life-size decorative gift box, and larger than life letters. Tag @yasbayuae for the chance to share your festive moment for a chance to be featured online.

Guests choosing to arrive by public transport such as Careem can avail a 15% discount on all rides to Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront with the code YASMARINA or YASBAY or opt for the newly launched Yas Bay Public Water Taxi and expect to be welcomed by merry cheer. For more information, please visit https://www.yasbay.ae/.

