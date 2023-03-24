festive-fun-for-the-family-this-ramadan-at-yas-marina-circuit

Ahead of the start of this year’s holy month of Ramadan, Yas Marina Circuit have announced a fun-filled calendar of more than 50 activities including driving experiences, karting championships and track days for the entire family to enjoy.

Those searching for the perfect gift for loved ones can look no further than DriveYAS, which is set to feature incredible high-speed experiences this Ramadan. For both the seasoned, adrenaline seeker or a first-time driver, DriveYas experiences provide the perfect way to satisfy the need for speed this Ramadan, with prices starting from just 490 AED.

Led by expert instructors, Driver and Passenger experiences are available to enjoy at DriveYas, including the futuristic Porsche Taycan Turbo or the thrilling Aston Martin GT4, with sessions available across the festive period. For the Formula 1 superfan looking for their fix of high-speed action between races, the top-of-the-line YAS3000 allows motorsports fans to push the limits at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit track, home of the #AbuDhabiGP.

Motorsport fanatics can mark their calendar ahead of the final round of this season’s Yas Super Street Challenge, set to kick off from 31st March to 2nd April to crown the King of the Street in the season’s ultimate showdown. Fans can enjoy free entry for spectators across the race weekend, while those looking to get up-close to the garages, the Sunday Paddock Pass experience will be available to get a closer look at the fastest cars on Yas Island.

The full family can get involved in the racing action at Yas Kartzone with this year’s Ramadan Karting Cup featuring three categories – Endurance, Adult Ladies and Junior – and prizes up for grabs across the three rounds of action around the Kartzone track. To bookend the holy month, this year’s Eid Race will feature SWS Sprint Races for Adult and Junior Karters, while SWS Sprint races will run as usual for the avid racing crowd at Yas Marina Circuit.

The fitness community can look forward to a range of evening events throughout the month of Ramadan, with the return of DuYas and RunYas on 10th April, providing driven fitness fanatics with the ultimate challenge this festive season, with entry starting from just 50 AED.

Across the weekly schedule, this year’sTrainYASRamadan season will see sessions take place on Sundays and Tuesdays from 8-11pm, allowing fitness enthusiasts of all ages and stages to walk, run or cycle around the iconic Yas Marina Circuit track. TrainYas ladies – an exclusive female fitness session – will run every Monday from 7:30-11:30pm.TrainAMwill continue its year-round sessions on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday each week from 6-8am.

For more details to plan the ultimate family outing this festive season, please visit: https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/ramadan-offers

Vittorio Rienzo