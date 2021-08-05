fetty-wap’s-late-daughter’s-mom-disputes-report-about-cause-of-death

Four days after Turquoise Miami announced her and Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren’s passing, a report surfaced that claimed to reveal her cause of death. However, Miami spoke out, alleging that the details are inaccurate.

A death certificate obtained by TMZ claimed that the little one died from a heart arrhythmia due to heart complications of congenital cardiac anomalies. Lauren, who had an irregular heartbeat problem since birth, died at home in Georgia on June 24.

Miami dismissed the report via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 5. “Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN’T COME BACK!” she wrote.

Clayton County Coroner Brian Byers confirms to Us Weekly that the death certificate is “inaccurate.” A glitch in the system generated a premature document that should have been marked pending since the final autopsy report has not been completed.

“I can confirm that there is no suspicion of foul play or neglect,” Byers told Us. “Everything indicates it appears to be natural-related, but we just don’t know yet pending toxicology and other medical records. The death certificate should now say ‘pending’ as for the cause of death.”

While performing in Miami at Rolling Loud in July, the rapper, 30, dedicated his set to his late daughter. The New Jersey native, who is also the father of Aydin, 10, Khari, 5, Zaviera, 6, Amani, 5, and Zy, 3, wrote via Instagram: “LoLo daddy did that s–t for you last night baby girl.”

On Saturday, July 31, Miami posted a touching tribute to Lauren, sharing a video of her swimming with a smile. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” the model captioned her Instagram post at the time. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love. #rip.”

The dancer went on to defend her ex’s parenting skills, noting that while she “complained” about him on social media from 2017 to 2019, their coparenting had improved.

“He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her,” Miami told her Instagram followers on Monday, August 2. “He didn’t post her the same way I didn’t, because Lauren use[d] to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to. All that y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience. It couldn’t hurt some of y’all to be a little bit more compassionate, you don’t have to kick a man while he’s down. Losing a child is as down as it gets.”

That same day, Wap kissed photos of his daughter in an Instagram Live video. “Y’all can do me a favor? Just post all butterflies,” the songwriter said in the footage. “All butterflies. [She] loved butterflies. If you guys could do that, that means a lot.”

He later posted one of the pictures to his account on Tuesday, August 3, writing, “Hey mini me (My Twin). I love you to the moon and back forever and ever best friend.”