fight-fans-hungry-forworld-title-fight-between-bivol-vs-ramirez-in-abu-dhabi

Remember, remember the fifth of November. With one month to go until the UAE’s firstWorld Boxing Associationtitle fight,light-heavyweight championDmitry Bivol and confident contender Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez have promised fans fireworks on November 5 inside the ring at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Undefeated Bivol won his most recent title defence with a unanimous decision against Mexican Canelo Alvarezback in May. Ramirez meanwhile is undefeated in 44 fights, despitemoving up a weight class in 2019. Now, in a mandatory fight, the two will contest a dust-up in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m very excited about getting back into the ring,” said Bivol, who has won 11 of his 20 fights by knock-out.“It’s been a long five months, but to fight in Abu Dhabi for the first time and to be a part of the first world-title fight in the region is something special, I’m relaxed, I’m ready, and I can’t wait to put on a show for my fans. I know tickets are selling fast, so I look forward to seeing you all there.”

Ramirez said he is preparing to realise a dream in Abu Dhabi. “It’s no secret my goal is to be a world champion again, and I’m thankful to my promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, for helping make this happen,” said the Mexican, who held the WBO super middleweight title from 2016 to 2019.

“Fighting in Abu Dhabi s exciting for me. The city and the government have been great to me,and I hope to come back here for many more shows and be the bridge for Mexican Boxing and the Middle East.Bivol is a really good challenge, which I like because I never hide from a challenge. I’m confident and promise my fans I will leave Abu Dhabi a two-time world champion. It won’t be last time I’ll be here.” hesaid.

The fight night, organised as part of a partnership between Matchroom Boxing and Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is the first event in a new Champion Series that aims to support the growth of combat sports within the UAE capital. The November 5 fight card is stacked with two more title fights featuring undefeated boxers, including the first female titlefight held in the Middle East.

Briton Chantelle Cameron (15-0, 8 KOs) facesAmerican Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) to decide who will be the undisputed Super-Lightweight champion, before Welshman Joe Cordina(15-0-1 9 KOs) meets Tajikistan’sShavkatdzhonRakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KOs) for the IBF Super-Featherweight Championship.

Tickets for the unprecedented eventstart at Dh295, with limited VIP packages, including ringside seats. All tickets are on sale exclusively at www.etihadarena.ae.

