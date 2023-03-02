fight-night:-february-25,-2023-(logan,-de-la-rosa)

Bryce Logan Wins In Enemy Territory

American Bryce Logan traveled to Ireland to challenge Dublin’s hometown hero Peter Queally. Fighting at 155 lbs, the two veteran fighters have been slugging it out for years, and have gained a lot of experience fighting one another. Queally, hoping to get the local crowd’s enthusiasm on his side early on, entered the ring blasting The Cranberries’ “Zombie”. It worked.

But when the opening bell sounded, Bryce Logan couldn’t have appeared more at home. Logan held his own in the first round as he and Queally exchanged punches. By the second round, Logan’s confidence was in full swing. Out of a clinch, Logan mustered a devastating elbow and knocked Queally down and proceeded to pummel him until the ref called the fight. It was Logan’s first win in three tries in Bellator, and he hopes to keep that momentum going forward.