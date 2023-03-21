fight-night:-march-10,-2023-(kasangany,-dvalishvili)

Kasanganay Delivers a 3-Piece

Once a rising player in the UFC, Impa Kasanganay has had a string of bad luck. When his UFC contract wasn’t renewed, Kasanganay found himself searching for a new league to call home.

Following his fight night victory in Orlando, Kasanganay found a home– and a contract– with the Professional Fighters League and their Challenger series.

Kasanganay’s sheer athleticism was evident out of the gate, and the crowd cheered him on as he quickly advanced on Elsaidy. With a stunning three-piece combo to the head, Kasanganay dropped Elsaidy straight to the mat. The referee intervened quickly before Kasanganay could continue his attack.

The fight was over almost as soon as it started with Kasanganay winning by TKO. Kasanganay will look to continue his winning streak in the PFL.