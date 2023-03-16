fight-night:-ufc-285-(jones,-penne)

Jones Needed A Fourth Round

For the first 2.5 rounds of his match against Garbrandt, Trevin Jones struggled to find his footing. However, Cody Garbrandt appeared collected and laser-focused on victory, having lost his two previous fights. All Jones could do for the opening two rounds was defend as Garbrandt unleashed a fury of kicks to Jones’ midsection.

In the second round, Garbrandt moved away from striking and toward a grappling approach. His methodical takedowns allowed him to almost pull off a rear-naked choke, which Jones was able to evade. But late in the third round, Jones finally started to find his momentum and deployed his lightning-quick hands against Garbrandt. Jones’ strategy to disorient Garbrandt was clearly working, but came too late. When the final bell sounded, Garbrandt was the clear winner after dominating for more than half of the contest. Hopefully next time, Jones will engage earlier.