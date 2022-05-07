cronaca

Film and TV Crews Can Take Off Masks Under Updated COVID Rules

by Virginia Grozio
7 Maggio 2022
film-and-tv-crews-can-take-off-masks-under-updated-covid-rules


Film and TV workers will finally be able to take off their masks, as the entertainment unions and the studios have agreed to relax the industry’s COVID protocols. The loosened regulations will also mean less frequent testing during productions, though workers will still be required to get tested before starting a new job. The industry’s […]

