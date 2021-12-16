films-boutique-nabs-berlinale-bound-debut-‘talking-about-the-weather’-(exclusive)

Berlin-based Films Boutique (“Lingui, The Sacred Bonds”) has acquired “Talking About The Weather,” Annika Pinske’s contemporary debut film which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section. The movie follows Clara, who has just got away from her native provincial East Germany and is now living a bohemian life […]
