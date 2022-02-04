films-boutique-nabs-documentary-‘a-taste-of-whale,’-set-in-faroe-islands-(exclusive)

Films Boutique (“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”) has acquired international sales rights to Vincent Kelner’s cinematic documentary feature “A Taste of Whale” ahead of the European Film Market. “A Taste of Whale” is produced by Rémi Grellety, the Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning producer of Raoul Peck’s “I Am Not Your Negro” and HBO’s “Exterminate All […]

Like this: Like Loading...