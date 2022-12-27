fine-dining,-fireworks,-and-family-fun:-al-maryah-island-to-host-spectacular-new-year’s-eve-celebrations

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier business and lifestyle destination, is counting down to an unmissable New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in 2023 in style. The Island is inviting the community to enjoy exceptional experiences taking place across its five-star hotels, luxurious shopping and dining destinations, with an inspiring 10-minute firework display set to take place at the Promenade as an unforgettable end to the highly-anticipated evening.

New year’s festivities will be celebrated across the Island, including the world-class Rosewood Abu Dhabi, which is set to bring backSquire’s Annual Glo New Year’s Eve Masquerade ball from 9pm to 4am. This incredible evening will include a line-up of phenomenal artists such as DJ’s Keith Dobbs and Rob Forrest, Milan on Sax, Ghaith on percussion and exciting dance performances, overlooking Abu Dhabi’s phenomenal skyline and the spectacular firework show. The hotel is also offering experiences such as fine dining at EmSherif Sea Café, with a set menu and live entertainment, Gin O’clock at the Hidden Bar, Yum Cha at Dai Pai Dong, and a Dinner Affair at Aqua.

At the globally-recognized Four Seasons Hotel, guests can dine in style with outstanding views from 7:00 pm at Al Meylas, Butcher and Still, Café Milano, Crust, and Eclipse. To add to the fun, The Galleria’s Waterfront Dining Restaurants are offering several packages to accompany the mesmerizing views.

As part of the festive season, the Island is also hosting Winter Wonderland with its exciting games, events and shows. Al Maryah Island’s South Plaza has transformed into an outdoor winter village with snow-covered cottages and festive decorations, running until 31 December from 4pm-10pm, on a daily basis. In parallel, TheRipe Market is also now open with a phenomenal line-up of activities, entertainment and live performances. Running each weekend until April 2023,the Market is a platform for local businesses to promote their products, including live cooking stations, arts and crafts, and take-home retail items. As a special New Year’s treat, both events will remain open until 1:00AM.

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy special New Year’s Eve packages available at both hotels and The Galleria Al Maryah Island. For more information on the Island’s offers, please visit http://www.almaryahisland.ae, www.thegalleria.ae, or www.fourseasons.com. Tickets are now available on Platinumlist for the 4th Annual Masquerade Ball at Rosewood Abu Dhabi.

Please follow@AlMaryahIsland on Instagram for the latest updates, events and more.

The post Fine Dining, Fireworks, And Family Fun: Al Maryah Island To Host Spectacular New Year’s Eve Celebrations first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Rienzo