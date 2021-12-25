fine-hair?-this-care-system-from-vegamour-is-designed-to-repair-and-restore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve ever had a bad hair day (and who hasn’t?), you know how much it can impact your mood and confidence. It’s not a trivial concern — healthy hair is incredibly important to many of Us. In fact, we like to think of it as the crown we permanently wear on our heads — so naturally, we want to provide it with the best possible care on a daily basis.

Everyone has a different hair type with specific needs to target, and dealing with fine hair offers very specific challenges. Thinner strands are more prone to breakage, and that risk of damage is made worse if you have color-treated hair. If you know these struggles all too well, this new line from Vegamour might be what your locks need!

Get the ENSO 01 Cleanse, Nourish and Restore Trio for Fine Hair (originally $134) on sale for $118 at Vegamour!

The all-natural, plant-based haircare company just launched ENSO, which is a new system designed for a range of hair types. For fine hair, their trio of products each work to give your strands the proper amount of moisture that doesn’t weigh them down, plus the right reparative measures that may combat frizz and other signs of damage.

With the complete set, you will get a full-sized shampoo, conditioner and overnight repair mask. Both the shampoo and conditioner use Karmatin , which is essentially the vegan version of keratin. We use keratin products to strengthen hair in order to replace the natural keratin proteins that might have been depleted over the years. But the only way to actually get keratin to stick to your hair is with a professional treatment that uses chemicals, and many don’t want to risk more damage to fine hair in the process.

Luckily, these two products deliver the exact amount of naturally-derived Karmatin that your hair needs to restore moisture, shine and deliver overall lushness. Also, this keratin-like substance actually bonds with your hair and doesn’t wash out! You also receive the overnight repair mask, which gives your hair a more intense level of nourishment. You can pick up this same trio of products if you have medium hair or thicker hair, as it will offer the correct amount of moisturizing and volume-enhancing ingredients to leave your hair looking flawless 24/7!

