finecut-adds-8k-‘guimoon’-for-cannes-pre-market-launch

Leading Korean film sales company Finecut has added mystery-horror movie “Guimoon” to its pre-Cannes and Cannes Market slates. The film was specially shot in order to be released in ScreenX and 4DX special versions, as well as conventional 2D presentations.

Now in post-production, after lensing in 8K, the film is set to be delivered by the third quarter of this year. A promo will be available in time for Cannes.

The action takes place in a community center where a mass murder took place years earlier and involves a paranormal investigator who discovers a door to another world. (The film’s current working title translates into English as “Ghost Door”.)

The film is directed by directed by Sim Deok-geun and stars Kim Kang-woo (“Recalled,” “Taste of Money”) and Kim Sohye (Moonlit Winter”).

The film is presented by Jupiter Film and CJ CGV the CJ Group company that is the largest movie theater operator in South Korea.

Production is by Ghostpictures and ScreenX Studio a tech firm also within the CJ Group umbrella that pioneered the 4DX multi-sensory experience. The ScreenX format, developed by CJ4Dplex, involves multi projector illuminations on a theater’s side walls and adds up to a 270-degree presentation.

ScreenX facilities are currently available at 260 screens in 37 countries and territories, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, France, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

“By creating environmental effects and visual depth ‘Guimoon’ will present another level of horror experience, taking place in the claustrophobic setting of an abandoned building,” said Finecut principal Suh Young-joo.

Finecut is also representing “In Front of Your Face,” the latest film from auteur Hong Sang-soo to be screened in Cannes’ Official Selection.

Its other Cannes Market titles include: Thai-Korean horror “The Medium,” directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun; “Midnight,” a thriller involving the hunting of a deaf woman by a killer; friendship drama “Snowball”; and “Ten Months,” a comedy drama about an unusual and unexpected pregnancy.