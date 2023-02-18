‘Fire in the belly’: Bill Shorten says he wants to remain in parliament until after next election by valipomponi 18 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Shorten said he is intent on rooting out the fraud and cost blowouts in the NDIS but it may take up to four years to solve all the problems in his portfolio. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘Fire in the belly’: Bill Shorten says he wants to remain in parliament until after next election” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘Fire in the belly’: Bill Shorten says he wants to remain in parliament until after next election”