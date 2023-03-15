Firefighter fears over Sydney metro tunnels spark lifting of alert level by valipomponi 16 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Leaked minutes of a meeting with the Metro Northwest operator show specialist firefighters raised concerns about accessing rail tunnels during emergencies. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Firefighter fears over Sydney metro tunnels spark lifting of alert level” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Firefighter fears over Sydney metro tunnels spark lifting of alert level”