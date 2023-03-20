firefighter-hurt,-dog-perished-in-house-fire-in-ligonier

A firefighter was injured, and a dog passed away in a house fire in Ligonier.

The couple who lived inside the home and escaped the fire say they are devastated still in shock.

The two people who live at the home say they awoke, early Sunday morning, March 19, to find their room filled with smoke, and they had to jump out their window.

The couple has rented the home in Ligonier since 2019. They said the breaker kept jumping before they went to bed and that they contacted their landlord before falling asleep.

Area fire departments say that they spent nearly five hours trying to contain the blaze. The injured firefighter was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the couple.

