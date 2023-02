CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A retired Sheriff’s dog named “Indy” is back with his family, after a brief scare.

Indy, a German Shephard, fell down a 40-foot hole in the Bonita area, but was rescued by Chula Vista firefighters.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was there for the rescue, and reported live from the scene to share the incredible story.

Vito Califano