Firms fuel inflation by increasing their profit margins

by valipomponi
21 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
firms-fuel-inflation-by-increasing-their-profit-margins


Although less not as strong in France than elsewhere, firms added to inflation in 2022, particularly in the final quarter.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Firms fuel inflation by increasing their profit margins

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: