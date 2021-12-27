‘first-oscar,’-story-of-russian-soldiers’-heroism-in-defense-of-moscow,-debuts-trailer-(exclusive)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the international trailer (below) for World War II drama “First Oscar,” which is inspired by the true story of the making of documentary “Moscow Strikes Back,” winner of an Oscar in 1943, the first year when documentaries had their own Academy Award. “First Oscar” is in post-production, and […]
