Five hours of questions – but just one mattered for RBA boss Phil Lowe

by Vittorio Rienzo
17 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
five-hours-of-questions-–-but-just-one-mattered-for-rba-boss-phil-lowe


‘Can you explain to the renters and mortgage-holders of Australia why you still deserve to hold your job?’ asked the Greens’ economic justice spokesman, Nick McKim.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Five hours of questions – but just one mattered for RBA boss Phil Lowe

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: