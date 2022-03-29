‘flash’-star-ezra-miller-arrested-for-disorderly-conduct-and-harassment-in-hawaii

Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC film “The Flash” and April’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” was arrested by law enforcement in Hilo, Hawaii on Monday morning. Miller was charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar. According to a post by the Hawai’i County Police Department, South […]
