cronaca

‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hawaii

by
29 March 2022
‘flash’-star-ezra-miller-arrested-for-disorderly-conduct-and-harassment-in-hawaii


Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC film “The Flash” and April’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” was arrested by law enforcement in Hilo, Hawaii on Monday morning. Miller was charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar. According to a post by the Hawai’i County Police Department, South […]

%d bloggers like this: