flavours-abu-dhabi-raises-the-bar-by-offering-amazing-unique-gastronomical-experiences

The culinary season to savour – Flavours Abu Dhabi – has been serving up a generous platter of great deals and discounts for the last few weeks, and it looks like there’s still more to come as the season comes to a close.The foodie’s favourite Chef’s Table has been giving diners a taste of the finest in Michelin Star dining for very palatable prices.

Michelin starred Japanese restaurant Hakkasanhas been presenting customers with a special set menu at 398 AED, and this deal has been extended by popular demand to 30 November. So there’s still time to enjoy the great tastes of these premium plates.

But Hakkasan is not the only restaurant giving the people more of what they want, Moksh and LPM are extending their fantastic offers till 30 November too.

Michelin awarded Italian restaurant Taleawas serving up a flavourful four-course menu for 400 AED, and a different type of star restaurant that gave guests great value gourmet gastronomy is theBib Gourmand awarded Japanese eatery, Otoro.They offered2 appetizers and 1 main course for 185 AED.

On 22 November at the Pura Resort, another great series – Food Forward – saw star pit master chef Hattem,collaborate with his chef friends to host the special barbecue banquet, “Hattem& friends”.Him and his fellow chefs of different cuisines; burgers and coffee experts, came together to create limited edition two-course menus in collaboration with the Balkan restaurant, 21grams, House of Slaw, and Eats By Blake.

If you’re getting food fomo, then don’t worry, there’s more marvellous food in store at Flavours Abu Dhabi for you to sink your teeth into at the upcoming second edition of the scrumptious Supper Club.

Taking place at the Grand Lawn at Ritz Carlton on 30 November, this instalment of Supper Club will see the eclectic renowned chef YannBernard Lejard from La Table Krug by Y, Ritz Carlton Bahrain, put on a delectable display of culinary artistry.Famous for his artistic ability in the culinary world, be sure to bring your appetite to what could readily be described as Picasso on a plate – food that looks as great as it tastes.

And if all the above wasn’t enough,Miami Vibes – which started 22 November is giving attendees all the energy you’d find from a palm vibes in Miami, until 8 December. Taking place at Umm al Emarat Park, be sure to visit the Miami style festival to get a taste of the heart of Florida.

Don’t forget about#AbuDhabiLoves. There isn’t much time left for guests to grab a signature coffee for only 22 AED from any one of21 participating coffee shops in Abu Dhabi – all for the love of coffee.And 12 restaurants will also have a special 2 for 1 breakfast offer during this time too, all of which is happening 18–7 December 2022

Last but certainly not least, starting 25 November,20 malls across the capital will be offering huge deals and discounts as part of the National Day celebrations. Stay tuned as more info on this will be coming soon.

For more information and updates, please visit https://visitabudhabi.ae &@abudhabiculinary

The post Flavours Abu Dhabi Raises The Bar By Offering Amazing Unique Gastronomical Experiences first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Rienzo