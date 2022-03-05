‘Flee’ Wins Best Feature at IDA Awards — Full Winners List

“Flee” won best feature at the International Documentary Association’s annual awards ceremony on Friday night. Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, “Flee” is also nominated for best documentary feature at this year’s Oscars. Leading the ceremony with the most wins, however, was “Summer of Soul,” which took home the best director prize for Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson […]
