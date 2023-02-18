WEB REPUTATION

Florida woman fights off attacker in otherwise empty gym

by Vito Califano
18 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
florida-woman-fights-off-attacker-in-otherwise-empty-gym


SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 24-year old woman in Tampa, Florida fought off a man who attacked her in her apartment complex’s otherwise empty gym.

Surveillance video revealed her brave efforts in fighting him off while attempting to call the police.

Nashali Alma was a victim of attempted rape in her own place of living by a man who lived in the same complex, police reported.

Alma joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the terrifying event.

Categories: KUSI

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Florida woman fights off attacker in otherwise empty gym

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: