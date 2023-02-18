florida-woman-fights-off-attacker-in-otherwise-empty-gym

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 24-year old woman in Tampa, Florida fought off a man who attacked her in her apartment complex’s otherwise empty gym.

Surveillance video revealed her brave efforts in fighting him off while attempting to call the police.

Nashali Alma was a victim of attempted rape in her own place of living by a man who lived in the same complex, police reported.

Alma joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the terrifying event.

