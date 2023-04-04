food-bank-of-northern-indiana-april-distributions

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and their distribution times and locations for April.

Monday, April 3, 2023 – St. Joseph County – Ham Distribution

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Walker Field, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend, IN 46613

*This distribution is provided by Four Winds Casino South Bend and will provide hams to 200 households.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – LaPorte County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Healthlinc and will serve 300 households and include a ham with other perishable and non-perishable items.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – LaPorte County – Ham Distribution

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is provided by Four Winds Casino South Bend and will provide hams to 200 households.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Liberty School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545

*This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by the City of Mishawaka.

Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Starke County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson, IN 46366

*This distribution is sponsored by HealthLinc and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Elkhart County – Ham Distribution

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Guidance Ministries, 216 N. 2nd St., Elkhart, IN 46516

*This distribution is provided by Four Winds Casino South Bend and will provide hams to 200 households.

Friday, April 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Muessel Grove Park, 1222 Wilber St., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households.

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Elkhart County

Noon- 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Maple City Chapel, 2015 E. Lincolnway, Goshen, IN 46526

*This distribution is sponsored by The City of Goshen and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Kingsford Heights Community Center, 515 Wayland Rd., Kingsford Heights, IN 46346

*This distribution is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Starke County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson, IN 46336

*This distribution is sponsored by HealthLinc and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: James R. Hardesty Hamlet/Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center, 15 W. Indiana Ave., Hamlet, IN 46532

*This distribution is sponsored by The Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation and will serve 250 households.

Friday, April 21, 2023 – Starke County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: HealthLinc, 104 E. Culver Rd., Ste. 101, Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is sponsored by HealthLinc and will serve 250 households.

This will be a drive-thru distribution. Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

