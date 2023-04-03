food-bank-of-northern-indiana-mobile-food-distribution-schedule-for-april

Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions for April 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023 – St. Joseph County – Ham Distribution
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: Walker Field, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend, IN 46613
*This distribution is provided by Four Winds Casino South Bend and will provide hams to 200 households.
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – LaPorte County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.
WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360
*This distribution is sponsored by Healthlinc and will serve 300 households and include a ham with other perishable and non-perishable items
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – LaPorte County – Ham Distribution
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. CT *While supplies last.
WHERE: H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360
*This distribution is provided by Four Winds Casino South Bend and will provide hams to 200 households.
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – St. Joseph County
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: Liberty School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545
*This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by the City of Mishawaka.
Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Starke County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.
WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson, IN 46366
*This distribution is sponsored by HealthLinc and will serve 200 households.
Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Elkhart County – Ham Distribution
10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: Guidance Ministries, 216 N. 2nd St., Elkhart, IN 46516
*This distribution is provided by Four Winds Casino South Bend and will provide hams to 200 households.
Friday, April 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: Muessel Grove Park, 1222 Wilber St., South Bend, IN 46628
*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households.
Monday, April 17, 2023 – Elkhart County
Noon- 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: Maple City Chapel, 2015 E. Lincolnway, Goshen, IN 46526
*This distribution is sponsored by The City of Goshen and will serve 200 households.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.
WHERE: Kingsford Heights Community Center, 515 Wayland Rd., Kingsford Heights, IN 46346
*This distribution is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County and will serve 200 households.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Starke County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.
WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson, IN 46336
*This distribution is sponsored by HealthLinc and will serve 200 households.
Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Starke County
10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.
WHERE: James R. Hardesty Hamlet/Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center, 15 W. Indiana Ave., Hamlet, IN 46532
*This distribution is sponsored by The Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation and will serve 250 households.
Friday, April 21, 2023 – Starke County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.
WHERE: HealthLinc, 104 E. Culver Rd., Ste. 101, Knox, IN 46534
*This distribution is sponsored by HealthLinc and will serve 250 households.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.