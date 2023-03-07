food-bank-of-northern-indiana-releases-march-mobile-food-distribution-schedule

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has released its Mobile Food Distribution schedule for March 2023:
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: Brown Middle School, 737 Beale St., South Bend, IN 46616
Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Elkhart County
Noon – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: East Goshen Mennonite Church 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, IN 46528
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: Ozark Pawn, 1006 S. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46544
Friday, March 17, 2023 – Marshall County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Rd., Culver, IN 46511
Monday, March 20, 2023 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: The Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart, IN 46517
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.
WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360
Friday, March 24, 2023 – Kosciusko County
Noon – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: Mary and Jerry’s Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 S., Mentone, IN 46539
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Elkhart County
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
WHERE: Clayton Homes, 66920 S.R. 19, Wakarusa, IN 46573
Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household. Distributions are drive thru. Please remain in in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.
