food-delivery-app-deliveroo-to-cut-about-350-jobs 





Deliveroo, the international delivery food app, announced Thursday plans to cut about 350 jobs, or nearly one tenth of its non-rider workforce, citing a difficult consumer environment.

“We are starting a redundancy process across the company which could see around nine percent of the company’s workforce — approximately 350 roles — leave,” Will Shu, founder and chief executive of the decade-old British company, said in a statement.

Deliveroo also has thousands of self-employed riders.

“In recent years we grew our headcount very quickly. This was a response to unprecedented growth rates supported by Covid-related tailwinds.

“By contrast, we now face serious and unforeseen economic headwinds. We have also recently exited markets, meaning we do not require the same size workforce to support our operations,” Shu added.

He highlighted in particular “record high inflation, rising interest rates, an energy crisis and fears of a recession in the UK.”

Since 2021, Deliveroo had already cut jobs through ending operations in Spain, the Netherlands and most recently Australia.

