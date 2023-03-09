football-star-lionel-messi-to-visit-saudi-arabia-for-latest-tourism-ambassador-trip





Football icon Lionel Messi will be making another visit to Saudi Arabia in March, the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed al-Khateeb announced on Wednesday.

The renowned Argentinian footballer last traveled to Saudi Arabia in May 2022 after he was named as the country’s Tourism Ambassador.

“I am happy to welcome our Tourism Ambassador and star Lionel Messi and his family and friends this month on his second visit to Saudi to enjoy our most beautiful tourism destinations, connect with our people and enjoy unique experiences!” al-Khateeb wrote in a tweet.

I am happy to welcome our Tourism Ambassador and star Lionel Messi and his family and friends this month on his second visit to Saudi to enjoy our most beautiful tourism destinations, connect with our people and enjoy unique experiences! @VisitSaudi pic.twitter.com/GCpX6JLAVu — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) March 8, 2023

During his last official visit as the tourism ambassador, Messi explored Jeddah during the highly anticipated Jeddah Season festival that attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors in the span of 60 days.

The move to name Messi as the Saudi Tourism Ambassador comes as part of the government’s mission to place the country as an attractive tourism destination for travelers from around the globe.

Football has been at the center of international media coverage of Saudi Arabia in recent months after Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Kingdom’s Al Nassr football club in Riyadh on January 1.

The star will reportedly be paid $213 million per year for the next two-and-a-half years, making him one of the highest-paid players in football.

