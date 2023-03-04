football-star-ronaldo-grants-paraplegic-boy-his-wish-to-meet-him





Football star Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled the dream of a paraplegic Saudi boy and met him on Friday before Al Nassr played against Al Batin in Riyadh.

Five-year-old Ibrahim al-Anzi, who was born paraplegic, had appealed to Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, to help him see Ronaldo and watch him play.

His father Nawwaf told Al Arabiya that Alalshikh responded to his son’s appeal within hours and later arranged for their travel to Riyadh.

Al-Anzi was thrilled to meet Ronaldo and later watched the game in which Al Nassr defeated Al Batin 3-1.

He posted a video thanking Alalshikh for making his dream come true.

“Thank you Baba Turki for making my dream of visiting [Al Nassr’s] Marsoul Park Stadium come true,” Al-Anzi said, referring to Alalshikh as ‘Baba’ which means Dad in Arabic.

Ibrahim’s father explained to Al Arabiya that Ibrahim opened a TikTok account himself despite his disability and posted the video in which he asked Alalshikh to help him meet the Portuguese football player.

“We were surprised… and despite our [health] situation as both I and my wife suffer from cancer, we decided to go to Riyadh to fulfill [Ibrahim’s] dream,” he said.

Also on Friday, Ronaldo met Syrian boy, Rabih Shaheen, who had voiced his wish to see him to the Saudi rescue team operating in an area struck by the deadly February 6 earthquake.

Shaheen traveled to the Kingdom all the way from Syria thanks to Alalshikh who fulfilled his wish after seeing the video on social media.

