for-greek-documentary-filmmakers,-opportunities-emerge-after-years-of-crisis

For an event that functions as the premier showcase for the Greek documentary industry, the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival again offered a prime platform for local docmakers at its 24th edition, with 77 feature-length and short Greek documentaries screening across the festival’s various competition and non-competitive sections. Marco Gastine, a co-founder of the Hellas Doc Association, […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
For an event that functions as the premier showcase for the Greek documentary industry, the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival again offered a prime platform for local docmakers at its 24th edition, with 77 feature-length and short Greek documentaries screening across the festival’s various competition and non-competitive sections. Marco Gastine, a co-founder of the Hellas Doc Association, […]
Condividi:
Like this: