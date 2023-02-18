For milk, trust the expiry date. Not so for your Qantas flight credit

by valipomponi
18 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
for-milk,-trust-the-expiry-date.-not-so-for-your-qantas-flight-credit


Redeeming my credit for a cancelled flight proved harder than I expected. I see it as part of a corporate malaise: too much talk about values, too little about value.

valipomponi

0 comments on “For milk, trust the expiry date. Not so for your Qantas flight credit

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: