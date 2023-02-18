For milk, trust the expiry date. Not so for your Qantas flight credit by valipomponi 18 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Redeeming my credit for a cancelled flight proved harder than I expected. I see it as part of a corporate malaise: too much talk about values, too little about value. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “For milk, trust the expiry date. Not so for your Qantas flight credit” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post
0 comments on “For milk, trust the expiry date. Not so for your Qantas flight credit”