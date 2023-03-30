former-‘bachelorette’-contestant-charged-with-more-than-a-dozen-felony-counts-of-child-porn-possession

A former contestant on the reality television show “The Bachelorette” has been arrested in Florida for allegedly possessing dozens of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

Joshua Georgefrank Tylerbest, 27, was taken into custody last month and charged with 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by TMZ, police say that the current IT consultant used a Google account registered in his name to upload approximately 50 images and videos showing child sexual abuse. Google reportedly flagged the account and notified authorities.

Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department last month obtained and executed a search warrant on Tylerbest’s Google account and said they recovered evidence showing that he had been “interacting with the child pornography images,” TMZ reported. Authorities then executed a search warrant on Tylerbest’s home, where they seized several electronic devices.

One of the devices recovered from Tylerbest’s home — his iPhone — allegedly contained 15 files of child sexual abuse material. Several video clips reportedly depicted children under 10 being graphically sexually assaulted by adults.

Tylerbest pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and was released after posting $5,000 bond. He is due to appear in court again on June 7, Page Six reported.

Tylerbest appeared in season 17 in 2021 of “The Bachelorette,” which featured Katie Thurston as the titular bachelorette. He lasted four weeks of the show before being eliminated.

According to a report from US Weekly, Tylerbest’s contestant biography for the ABC reality show read as follows:

“Josh loves hard and says there is really no other way to put it. He is humble, kind-hearted and goofy, but he’s also a hopeless romantic who has always been very in touch with his emotions. Josh is looking for a woman that is kind, open-minded, ambitious and adventurous. He consistently strives to be genuine and wants to find a partner who will do the same.”

The network also described Tylerbest as “extremely family oriented” and was on the show searching for “someone he can bring home to hang with his amazing family for a night of barbecue and playing cards is his dream come true.”

Vito Califano