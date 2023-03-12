former-concord-high-school-teacher-facing-child-pornography-charges-will-go-to-trial-in-july

It was suppose to start on Monday, March 13, but the trial for a former Concord High School teacher who faces more than a dozen charges connected to child pornography, child solicitation, harassment and voyeurism has been pushed back.

Andrews Cowells will, instead, go to trial in early July.

Cowells turned himself into police, back in June of 2021, and has been out on bail. It was in May of that year when prosecutors say Cowells exhibited inappropriate behavior inside a classroom and a restroom at the school.

Vito Califano