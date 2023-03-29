former-indiana-governor-mitch-daniels-plans-to-work-at-education-foundation-in-carmel

After stepping away from Purdue University and considering a run for the U.S. Senate, Mitch Daniels has decided on his next career move.

The former Indiana Governor and Purdue University President will be working at an education foundation based in Carmel. The Liberty Fund website says the organization promotes “the ideal of a society of free and responsible individuals through full and open discussion among people of varying ages, backgrounds, and occupations.”

In other words, the private foundation teaches others about how individual liberties have been established, exercised, and changed over time, and what this means for the future.

On its website, different scholars are quoted, voicing their support for the Liberty Fund. Law Professor Bruce Frohnen says it “promotes free and open debate about things that really matter – the nature, origins, and purposes of freedom and self-government.”

Economics Professor James Otteson says, “Liberty Fund’s mission is to explore the ideal of a society of free and responsible individuals. This mission is vitally important, perhaps now more than ever.”

Daniels will work as a “distinguished scholar and senior advisor,” starting April 1st. This means that he will help the organization forge new partnerships and offer new programs.

valipomponi