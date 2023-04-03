Former LA Clippers’ Luke Kennard Selling Tarzana Home For $6 Million

A view of the main living areas. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The living room. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The dining room. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The kitchen. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The outdoor living room. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The primary bedroom. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The walk-in closet. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The primary bathroom. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The movie theater. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The gym. (Photo by Neue Focus)

An aerial view of the property owned by NBA player Luke Kennard. (Photo by Neue Focus)

A view of the backyard at night. (Photo by Neue Focus)

NBA guard Luke Kennard is selling his modern farmhouse in Tarzana for $5.995 million.

Shortly after the Los Angeles Clippers sent Kennard to the Memphis Grizzlies in February, he listed his five-bedroom, 7,015-square-foot residence with eight bathrooms.

Property records show he bought it newly built in July 2021 for $5.5 million.

Sited on a half-acre lot, the house opens onto a two-story foyer with a staircase.

European oak flooring and cedar add finishing touches to the expansive floor plan for everyday living and entertaining.

Amenities include a wet bar, a movie theater and a gym. There’s a living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen with two central islands that flows into the family room. There, pocket doors open to the outdoor living space.

Upstairs is the primary suite, which is anchored by a fireplace and features a custom walk-in closet and a bathroom with a soaking tub, a double shower and a makeup vanity. A balcony overlooks the resort-style backyard with an infinity pool and spa, a full outdoor kitchen, a cabana with a bathroom and an expansive grassy area.

Kevin Stewart and Jon Grauman of Bond Collective hold the listing.

Kennard, 26, is a 6-foot-5-inch left-hander who played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils. His professional career began in 2017 when the Detroit Pistons drafted him. In 2020, he was traded to the L.A. Clippers.

He has played for the Memphis Grizzlies since February.

