Former marine held in Australian prison says US making him a ‘political example’ by Vito Califano 11 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 A former “top gun” pilot who has been imprisoned in Australia for more than 100 days has accused the US government of trying to make a “political example” of him. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Former marine held in Australian prison says US making him a ‘political example’” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Former marine held in Australian prison says US making him a ‘political example’”