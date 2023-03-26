Former nightclub king John Ibrahim wants to build apartments in Kings Cross by Mata 26 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Heritage-listed Kings Cross terraces will be transformed into a residential apartment complex under plans submitted to the City of Sydney. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Former nightclub king John Ibrahim wants to build apartments in Kings Cross” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Former nightclub king John Ibrahim wants to build apartments in Kings Cross”