Former nightclub king John Ibrahim wants to build apartments in Kings Cross

by Mata
26 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
former-nightclub-king-john-ibrahim-wants-to-build-apartments-in-kings-cross


Heritage-listed Kings Cross terraces will be transformed into a residential apartment complex under plans submitted to the City of Sydney.

Mata

0 comments on “Former nightclub king John Ibrahim wants to build apartments in Kings Cross

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: