former-olympic-gold-medalist,-current-high-school-coach-charged-with-owi

An former Olympian was arrested Friday evening and charged with Operating while intoxicated.

According to the Ashley-Hudson Police Department, it started around 6:30 P.M. on Friday when the Ashley-Hudson Police Department received a report of an impaired driver traveling north on I-69. Officers located the vehicle which was traveling northbound from the 340-mile marker.

After following the vehicle, officers noticed that it was weaving within the lane and also crossed the white line onto the rumble strips. Officers decided to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop believing the driver was impaired.

The driver, 51-year-old Lloy Ball, consented to a chemical test which resulted in .165 grams of alcohol per 210 L of breath. Ball was then arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated greater than .15 and operating while intoxicated endangerment.

Ball played volleyball for Team USA in the Olympics and received a gold medal. Ball is currently the girl’s volleyball coach at Angola High School.

Vittorio Rienzo