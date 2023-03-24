Former Presidential Guard Jailed for 6 Years for Deserting Russian Army by Vittorio Ferla 24 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 A military garrison court in the Siberian city of Barnaul found former presidential guard Mikhail Zhilin guilty of desertion and illegal border crossing, according to Tayga.info. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Former Presidential Guard Jailed for 6 Years for Deserting Russian Army” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Former Presidential Guard Jailed for 6 Years for Deserting Russian Army”